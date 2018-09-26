Image copyright gilaxia

More than 40% of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) claimants in Northern Ireland had their benefit cut or stopped when they were reassessed for Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

PIP benefit is replacing DLA as part of a wider reform of UK social welfare.

New figures from the Department for Communities show that just over 72,000 claimants were reassessed between June 2016 and May 2018.

Of those 24% had their payment stopped and 19% had it reduced.

A UUP councillor said assessments for terminally ill people were "heartless".

The system requires people with a life expectancy of longer than six months to undertake a face-to-face assessment to prove they are terminally ill.

Councillor David Foster said there was "no dignity, empathy or any degree of humanity applied to people with a terminal illness with life expectancy over six months".

Image caption More than 100,000 people in Northern Ireland are being reassessed for PIP

A further 38% had their award increased and for 18% of claimants it was left unchanged.

Among DLA claimants with epilepsy almost half did not qualify for a PIP payment.

Among DLA claimants with a learning difficulty more than half had their payment increased when they moved to PIP.

What is PIP?

PIP benefit is replacing Disability Living Allowance (DLA) as part of a wider reform of UK welfare for people aged between 16-64.

The payment is made to those who have a disability or long-term illness, with the amount based on how the condition impacts someone's life.

The weekly rate for the daily living part of PIP is either £57.30 or £85.60, while those given the mobility part can take home an extra £22.65 or £59.75.

PIP is harder to get than DLA because it places less importance on your diagnosis.

Image copyright PA Image caption Protests over changes to disability benefits were staged in London

It focuses instead on how well you can function on a a day-to-day basis.

The reassessment process is Northern Ireland is expected to be completed by April 2019.