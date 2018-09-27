Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image copyright News Letter

Ambulance staff could be in line for a big injection of cash while police officers are asked to trim back, according to Thursday's papers.

A proposal to hire more than 300 ambulance staff, and invest £30m into the service, makes the front page of the Daily Mirror.

The plan, aimed at cutting 999 response times, is out for public consultation.

The Belfast Telegraph also carries the story and describes it as the biggest shake-up of the service in 20 years.

Meanwhile staff from another emergency service are facing something of a cutback, according to the Telegraph.

'The fuzz'

It reports that the PSNI is facing an industrial tribunal from a bearded officer who wants to challenge its ban on facial hair.

"Caught by the fuzz," is the brilliant headline, as the paper explains the ban was introduced for staff in certain roles due to health and safety concerns.

Some officers are required to wear masks known as Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE), but a study has found that "as facial hair is grown, the protection offered by a tight-fitting mask reduces".

The paper says none of the PSNI's hairier officers have been disciplined, but "some have felt under pressure to comply after being told they would face transfer to another department".

Image copyright Getty Images

The News Letter leads with some fire and Brimstone as another former DUP special advisor faced questioning at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

It reports that Stephen Brimstone used a non-domestic RHI boiler to heat his home, by installing the equipment in an agricultural shed on his property.

The advisor left his £92,000-a-year DUP role shortly before a BBC Spotlight investigation was broadcast in 2016.

However, the inquiry was told that his "unusual" domestic heating arrangement was in line with the rules of the poorly-worded RHI rules.

The Belfast Telegraph quotes Mr Brimstone saying he regretted ever applying for RHI, telling the inquiry: "I wish I had gone back to oil now."

Image caption Stephen Brimstone served as a special adviser to several DUP ministers over a period of eight years

The RHI fallout also leads the Irish News, which reports that Sinn Féin is taking legal action against an unnamed DUP representative for comments about the late Martin McGuinness.

Sinn Féin has rejected claims that Mr McGuinness was told of whistleblower's warning that the RHI scheme was open to abuse, before the scandal broke.

'No money'

While relations between Stormont's biggest parties get frostier, one paper reports that people on benefits are struggling to pay their food and heating bills.

The Mirror follows up on its story about a single mother who was refused the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), despite having stage four cancer.

It speaks to an amputee who says he faces weeks without benefits, including his disability car.

Diabetic Steven Phillips, who lost his leg 18 years ago, tells the paper he is being forced to reply for Universal Credit and PIP after the breakdown of his marriage.

He says his health has recently deteriorated and he is now using a wheelchair.

"My concern is I will not have enough money to live on and if I don't get PIP, I'll lose my car and I will be isolated.

"I'll be in the house with no money for food and no money for bills - end of story."

'Friendly snake'

A runaway royal who took refuge in County Donegal is seeking a new home, according to the Irish News.

The paper reports that a royal python, who spent weeks on the run in an Irish park this summer, has been put up for adoption after her owner failed to come forward.

Penelope the python is described as "social and friendly" by ISPCA staff in County Donegal who have been caring for the 1m snake for months.

However, only "experienced reptile keepers" need apply.