Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Chief Constable George Hamilton said he was jealous of his Scottish counterpart who served under a functioning government

Northern Ireland's chief constable has again signalled frustration at the lack of a functioning devolved government.

The absence of an assembly and ministers at Stormont means a recommended pay rise for officers cannot be approved.

PSNI pay is linked to forces in England and Wales, where officers were awarded 2% earlier this month.

But PSNI officers have not yet received the pay award as it requires ministerial approval.

There are no ministers in place in Northern Ireland due to the collapse of power-sharing in January 2017.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) has said its members are victims of "political paralysis".

'Well earned'

Now PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton has made it clear that he is also unhappy.

He was responding to a tweet from the chief constable of Police Scotland, Iain Livingstone, who welcomed a 6.5% rise for his officers.

"Pay settlement for officers thoroughly deserved and well earned. We are also working hard to ensure fairness for police staff pay harmonisation - vital to value and recognise all people in policing," Mr Livingstone said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Police Federation said PSNI officers feel undervalued and underpaid

In response on Wednesday night, Mr Hamilton posted a tweet saying: "Good result and and well deserved pay award for colleagues in @policescotland although I am slightly jealous of @CC_Livingstone who has a functioning government and @ScotPolAuth to collaborate and negotiate with on important matters like police pay... some day perhaps?!"

The PFNI also entered the fray, criticising the difference in the level of pay award for officers in Scotland and those in the rest of the UK.

It has said the fact that the pay award cannot be implemented in Northern Ireland, coupled with the removal of a 1% bonus payment last awarded last year, means PSNI officers are effectively facing a pay cut.

In a tweet, the federation said "What's the difference between a police officer in Scotland and in Northern Ireland? Simple. A government that cares and values their contribution. Handsome deal for our Scottish colleagues but a pay cut for @PoliceServiceNI officers."

Using the hashtag #enoughisenough, it added: "The pay award for @policescotland makes a mockery of the independent pay review process in rest of UK where govt don't abide by the recommendations. Is it any wonder our @PoliceServiceNI feel undervalued and underpaid. 18.5% pay cut in past 8 years."

PSNI officers were in 2017 given a 1% pay rise plus a 1% bonus time limited until the end of August.

The pay rise was supposed to be implement on 1 September 2017, in line with police forces in England and Wales.

But the absence of ministers at Stormont resulted in the rise being delayed until April, when the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service stepped in and authorised the award.

That may not be possible this time around, after a court ruled earlier this year that civil servants do not have the authority to take decisions usually reserved for a minister, even while the executive and assembly are not functioning.