Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Timothy Johnston is a former special adviser to three first ministers: Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster

The DUP's most senior official has denied he ever played any role in seeking to delay cost controls to NI's flawed green energy scheme.

Timothy Johnston is due to appear on Friday at the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

It was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous fuel subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Mr Johnston's witness statements to the inquiry have just been published.

He has advised three Northern Ireland first ministers, previously acted as the DUP's director of communications and was appointed the party's chief executive last year.

His evidence directly contradicts claims by a DUP colleague who said Mr Johnston instructed him to look at an alternative to tariffs in summer 2015, when plans were being drawn up to bring the scheme's budget under control.

'Soften'

The inquiry has already heard evidence from another former DUP special adviser (Spad), Timothy Cairns, who said he was told by Mr Johnston in June 2015, to work with another Spad, Andrew Crawford, to find an alternative to implementing cost controls.

The four-week delay ultimately allowed a huge spike in applications which did the most damage to the public purse.

Mr Johnston said he did not instruct or suggest to Mr Cairns, who was the adviser in the Stormont department that set up the scheme, that tariffs not be introduced.

"At no time did I seek to influence or encourage Timothy Cairns, or anyone else, to delay, soften or reduce cost controls," he said.

Image caption Timothy Cairns was Jonathan Bell's special adviser and claimed Timothy Johnston had instructed him to ensure cost controls were not introduced

He claimed he was not familiar with the details of the scheme at the time, and had no involvement in the decision-making process.

He said he gave advice during the closure period of the RHI scheme in early 2016, as the matter was being dealt with the Executive Office.

At that time he was working in that office, advising then First Minister Arlene Foster.

He also addressed an allegation made by former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell that Mr Johnston was one of two special advisers who wanted the scheme kept open due to their "extensive interests" in the poultry industry; he said that claim was false.

'Hierarchy of advisers'

The inquiry has heard evidence from a number of witnesses that there was a "hierarchy" of special advisers in the DUP, and that Mr Johnston was very much "at the top of the tree" when it came to his role.

It has been alleged he acted outside his role of what special advisers were permitted to do, including running meetings and dealing with wider DUP staff issues.

Mr Johnston said he had no sense that there was an "understood or recognised hierarchy of advisers", and that it was recognised that Spads were answerable to their individual ministers.

Much of the inquiry has focused on the relationship between Spads and ministers and Mr Johnston is likely to face questions about that from the inquiry panel.