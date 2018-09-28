Image caption Timothy Johnston is a former special adviser to three first ministers: Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster

The DUP's chief executive has acknowledged that the party's special advisers were not always appointed in line with government regulations.

Timothy Johnston, a former special adviser, is appearing at the inquiry into Northern Ireland's flawed green energy scheme.

The Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was set up in 2012 to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems.

But overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

The department which set up RHI was led by a DUP minister, and by summer 2015, when officials realised the extent of the budgetary problems, the enterprise department was being led by the DUP's Jonathan Bell.

The scheme's failings became public knowledge in late 2016, and led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

As part of its remit, the inquiry panel is looking at the relationship between ministers and unelected special advisers, how advisers were appointed and how much influence they had when it came to policy making.

'Box-ticking exercise'

It has already heard evidence that a mandatory code for appointing advisers was not adhered to by the DUP.

On Friday, Mr Johnston - who advised three Northern Ireland first ministers over a 10-year period - said he acknowledged that there had been a "drift away" from the code.

The code set down rules including that the minister alone chose the appointment from a suitable pool of candidates.

Who is Timothy Johnston?

Timothy Johnston has long been regarded as perhaps the most senior backroom figure in the DUP.

In the days when the party opposed David Trimble's Ulster Unionists, Mr Johnston was its communications director, working particularly closely with Peter Robinson.

He was involved in the negotiations around the St Andrews Agreement that led to the restoration of devolution in 2007 and was an adviser at Stormont Castle for Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.

The Paisley family publicly blamed Mr Johnston for compiling a critical survey about Dr Paisley's leadership before the party founder resigned - it was a claim Mr Johnston said was regrettable and inaccurate.

He is one of the DUP advisers that Jonathan Bell claimed would not allow the RHI scheme to close in early-autumn 2015 but he has rejected that allegation.

After the Northern Ireland Assembly collapsed in January 2017, Mr Johnston lost his job as Arlene Foster's top adviser, but that September he was appointed to a new DUP post - as the party's chief executive.

The inquiry has heard claims that Mr Johnston and another senior adviser, Richard Bullick, effectively decided on adviser appointments along with the first minister.

It meant that appointment letters signed by ministers, which suggested that they had made the appointments, were "camouflaging" the real appointments process.

Inquiry counsel Donal Lunny said the consequence of that might be to "make that Spad more loyal" to other advisers or "more focused on doing what he or she believed they wanted than on serving his or her own minister".

Mr Johnston said he acknowledged the risk in that.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin asked why it had been felt necessary to "ignore the act and the code", and suggested it might have been part of an attempt to "centralise power in this party".

Mr Johnston agreed that there had been an element of centralisation.

'Quite the reverse'

He said they also needed people who could negotiate with other political parties and that may not have been a skill external advisers possessed.

But Sir Patrick said that as a result of that, a very unsatisfactory situation had arisen where there were laws and a code for the appointment of advisers, which had been routinely set aside.

"You have a provision that set out what you should be doing to democratically reflect the will of the Northern Ireland people and you're not doing that, quite the reverse," he said.

Mr Johnston said there might be a place for examining relationships between the assembly and executive in future talks.

He said some things were passed by the assembly that did not "sit easy with the wider executive and sometimes were maybe even ignored".

Sir Patrick said "the man or woman in the street" would not understand why laws, codes and regulations that were meant to guide government were ignored.

Mr Johnston said political parties did not always want the public to to see the workings of the Stormont "sausage factory" because it "wasn't always pretty".

Image caption Timothy Johnston said he did not believe Jonathan Bell (pictured) was suitable to hold ministerial office

In Mr Johnston's witness statement, published on Thursday, he said he believed Jonathan Bell's lack of attention to detail in his ministerial role "must have had an adverse impact in respect of the RHI scheme".

"I never found Mr Bell to be interested in detail," he added.

On Friday, Mr Johnston said he could see how some within the DUP took the view that Mr Bell had been "protected" by former First Minister Peter Robinson.

The inquiry has heard evidence that Mr Bell was unsuitable to be appointed enterprise minister in May 2015, but that Mr Robinson had rewarded his loyalty and the men were close friends.

'Protected?'

Mr Johnston told the inquiry he did not believe Mr Bell had been capable of holding ministerial office at all.

"My sense was the effort wasn't always put in," he said.

He said he told Mr Robinson that Mr Bell should not be appointed, but that ultimately he could only offer advice and the decision was the first minister's to make.

Asked by Sir Patrick if he agreed with claims Mr Bell had been "protected" by Mr Robinson, Mr Johnston said he thought that was "probably too far" - but that Mr Robinson valued loyalty.

Sir Patrick pressed again: "Personal loyalty to him was obviously important and that could well be why people saw him (Mr Bell) as being protected by Mr Robinson?"

"It's quite possible," replied Mr Johnston.