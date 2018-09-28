Image copyright News Letter

After a whole week of washing their dirty linen in public, Friday's papers bring no relief for the DUP as the RHI Inquiry rakes up more revelations.

The News Letter says on the day before the Audit Office exposed the scale of the overspend, a top DUP official began to gather RHI documents in secret.

Timothy Johnston asked DUP colleagues for all RHI submissions sent to their leader Arlene Foster when she was the minister responsible for the scheme.

But he told them not to use email.

Instead, Mr Johnston asked his colleagues to request the information by phone, telling them: "We need this information discreetly today."

The News Letter claims it was an attempt to "cover his tracks" as the phone calls would not leave a written record.

The paper also says Mr Johnston often used private email addresses which "would not have been discoverable under the Freedom of Information Act".

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Timothy Johnston was special adviser to three first ministers: Ian Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster

The now DUP chief executive was questioned about this method by the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.

In a written response, Mr Johnston said: "I wanted the matter treated 'discreetly' because at that point I did not want it to become clear that we really were not aware of what were the facts."

"I did not want it to become clear that we have commenced a process of fact checking."

The Belfast Telegraph also leads with the RHI Inquiry but focuses on the witness statement of former DUP leader Peter Robinson.

Mr Robinson has told the inquiry that during meetings in 2016, he warned the then Enterprise Minister Jonathan Bell not to allow Mrs Foster's name to be erased from RHI documents.

The ex-DUP leader said he was told the changes were sought by DUP special advisors, some of whom Mr Bell suspected of having a financial interest in keeping the RHI scheme open.

Mr Bell asked his former boss for advice and Mr Robinson told the inquiry: "I strongly counselled him that in no circumstances should he tamper with official documentation or allow anyone else to do so."

Show me the money

Life can be stranger than fiction, and the author of a new novel inspired by the biggest robbery in the history of Northern Ireland can certainly empathise with his characters.

Richard O'Rawe, a former IRA man who was jailed for robbing a Northern Bank, has written a book inspired by the 2005 Northern Bank robbery, which was widely blamed on the IRA.

Image caption A gang stole £26.5m from the Northern Bank in 2005

However, the ex-hunger striker tells the Irish News his novel is a "purely fictional account" loosely based on press reports about the £26.5m heist.

Just for the record, he tells the paper: "I don't know intimate details of the Northern Bank Robbery. I had nothing to do with it.

"I haven't got the money and I don't know where it is - unfortunately."

The paper leads with a report that vehicles crossed the Irish border more than 45m times last year.

The extrapolated figure was released by the Department for the Economy, which has placed vehicle counters at 15 of the 208 "recognised" border crossings.

Representatives from the SDLP and Sinn Féin tell the paper the figures show post-Brexit border checks would be "impossible" and "spell disaster for trade".

The News Letter leads with a "rebel" DUP councillor who broke party lines to support Pride celebrations at his local town hall.

Tom Smith twice voted against his party colleagues in support of a motion to illuminate Newtownards Town Hall in rainbow colours.

The motion failed by 20 votes to 16, and Mr Smith is quoted as saying he was "bitterly disappointed" that his fellow DUP councillors could not "say to the LGTB community that we value you".

"Society had changed and is changing - attitudes to LGTB people are improving but there is still a long way to go and I will do whatever I can to be part of that positive change," Mr Smith said.

'Moon Boy'

A late passenger who allegedly chased a plane at Dublin Airport in an attempt to get the pilot to stop gave something of an exposé to the Daily Mirror.

Under the headline Moon Boy, the suspect is photographed dropping his trousers and exposing his backside to waiting reporters as he left court.

The 23-year-old has been charged with causing criminal damage to a magnetic door at the airport.

And if that doesn't put you off your breakfast, the Belfast Telegraph reports that a seven-year-old girl has been bitten by a "large spider" at her home in Newtownabbey.

Her mother, Emma McMullan, shared a photo the red mark left on her daughter's neck after the incident on Wednesday.

"Her neck was all itchy, sore and swollen," she tells the paper.

The suspect has been caged under a glass in the family's home.

The paper speaks to insect expert Dr Archie Murchie who says: "You do get bites from domestic spiders but you would have to be incredibly unlucky."