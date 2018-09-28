Spinach recall issued over bacteria warning

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The alert from the Food Standards Authority affects Dunnes Stores and Lidl in Northern Ireland

Bags of ready-to-wash spinach leaves have been recalled from two supermarket chains in Northern Ireland because they contain listeria.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a warning on Friday that a range of fresh unwashed spinach products could contain the bacterium.

Dunnes Stores and Lidl Ireland have both been affected by the recall.

The body has advised consumers to dispose of the packs.

Only products with a code of 260 or 261 are affected.

The products all have best before dates ranging from September 23-26th.

The warning comes after Ireland's food safety authority issued a recall for spinach packets that were on sale in Dunnes, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Supervalu.

'Flu-like symptoms'

According to the FSA in Northern Ireland, the presence of listeria monocytogenes can cause symptoms similar to the flu.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems," it said.

Action taken

Dunnes Stores and Lidl will display point of sale notices in all retail stores that are selling this product, the FSA has said.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Only products with a code of 260 or 261 are implicated.

The products all have best before dates ranging from September 23-26th.