A chef accused of stabbing a colleague in a restaurant kitchen had been arguing with the alleged victim over paying taxes, a court has heard.

Rahman Sazzadur, 45, is charged with attempted murder over the incident in a premises in the Ballyhackamore area of east Belfast.

The defendant, a Bangladeshi national who had been living in Devon Parade in the city, denies the charge.

He was refused bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

The alleged victim, also a chef, was stabbed in the back or side, the court heard.

No further details about his injuries were disclosed during Monday's hearing.

A defence lawyer said Mr Sazzadur claimed during police interviews that he was punched and had his neck grabbed by the complainant.

Mr Sazzadur then allegedly punched back in retaliation, but was not aware of any stabbing.

The defence lawyer also said there had been a dispute between the accused and alleged victim over whether income should be declared and tax paid.

He described the incident has having a theological undertone to it.

He added that the angle or "mechanism" of the injury would be an important issue in the case.

Mr Sazzadur put forward a potential bail address in County Armagh but bail was opposed over concerns about the suitability of the accommodation.

The judge refused bail and remanded the defendant in custody to appear in court again via video link later in October.