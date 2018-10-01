A parochial house in north Belfast has been burgled by a man wielding an axe.

The burglary in Ligoniel Road was carried out in the early hours of Monday morning, police said.

The resident, who Sinn Féin said was a priest at St Vincent de Paul Church, was woken up by noise and a man's voice in the house.

The man, who had a limp and was heard calling to a small, thin, dark-coloured dog, then fled the house and ran up Ligoniel Road.

A hatchet and shovel were found at the scene.

'Traumatic'

No-one was injured in the incident but a number of rooms in the house were ransacked and cash and keys were taken.

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has said he was relieved no one was hurt.

"The thieves stole car keys for the priest's vehicle and a minibus used by the local community and a sum of money," he said.

"Breaking into someone's home is always traumatic for the victim but is even more shameful that anyone would break into an amenity widely used by the local community."