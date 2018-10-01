Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New training for health workers has been announced after a critical report into a care home

Northern Ireland health and social care staff are to receive a bespoke package of training around the implications of human rights on their work.

Significantly, the training will focus specifically on the responsibilities of the regulator, the RQIA.

It is part of the Department of Health's response to a highly critical report into Dunmurry Manor Care Home.

The Commissioner for Older People found a catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment at the home.

That report, entitled "Home Truths," was published in June and it identified problems at Dunmurry Manor Care Home, Belfast, dating back to 2014.

Image caption The owner of Dunmurry Manor said in July that he would challenge some of the report's criticisms

The Department of Health has said that senior leaders in health and social care are absolutely determined to address the issues identified by the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch.

However, the department's Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said while the entire system is committed to making improvements, there are restrictions.

"Senior leaders in the HSC are absolutely determined to address the issues identified by the commissioner and, critically, to deliver meaningful improvements on the ground.

"While we will now work to deliver against these commitments, it must be recognised that, in the absence of ministers, there are a number of recommendations which we are unable to action."

'CCTV call'

Mr Pengelly had apologised on behalf of the system when the commissioner's report was published in June.

But in a more detailed response to the report and its 59 recommendations, the department also outlines a series of measures that it said it will take forward.

Among them is that an Adult Safeguarding Bill for Northern Ireland should be introduced without delay, as according to the Department of Health, older people in Northern Ireland must enjoy the same rights and protections as their counterparts in other parts of the UK.

Also, all staff in care settings, commissioners of care, social care workers and regulators must receive training on the implications of human rights for their work.

On the commissioner's recommendation of potentially using covert and overt CCTV in care homes, the department said that its use is a policy matter that it alone must resolve.

The commission has now received all the responses required from the relevant authorities to its Home Truths report.

Mr Lynch said that he was grateful to the Department of Health for confirming that they are committed to addressing the failings that the investigation uncovered.

"I will be examining these responses to my 'Home Truths' report very carefully," the commissioner said.

"This process will take some time and I will issue a fuller statement on the content of the responses once I have analysed all of the information I have received.''