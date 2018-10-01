Image copyright Family Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

The inquest has opened into the death of a three-month-old Belfast girl.

Cárágh Walsh died in hospital two days after the emergency services were called to her home at Glasveigh Park in Twinbrook in February 2014.

Her father Christopher O'Neill, who was at the inquest, was initially charged and later cleared by a jury of her murder.

On Monday, Mr O'Neill briefly went into the witness box.

His lawyer said he would be relying on previous statements and would not say anything further.

The baby's mother, Tammy Louise Walsh, who was also at the inquest at Belfast Coroner's Court, has also made statements in writing.

A paramedic told the court how he met Mr O'Neill following an emergency call to the flat.

Colin Heaney said the father told him he could not get the baby to wake up, so he gave her a bit of a shake to wake her.

The paramedic said he decided to take the baby immediately to the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children because she was not breathing properly.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Cárágh's father Christopher O'Neill was cleared of the child's murder

On arrival baby Cárágh was examined in the emergency department where she had a CT scan.

Dr Julie-Ann Maney told the inquest that scan showed the baby had received a severe traumatic head injury.

Dr Maney also said the baby had suffered a dislocated right elbow.

She said that in her experience that had only happened when a child had fallen from a "great height."

After assessing the injuries to the child Dr Maney said she alerted the police and also social services.

The inquest is expected to last for five days.