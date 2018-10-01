Image caption Arlene Arkinson was 15 when she went missing in 1994, shortly after getting into a car with Robert Howard

A long-running inquest into murdered schoolgirl Arlene Arkinson has been delayed for a further two weeks as the coroner's office seeks answers from Irish police.

The 15-year-old went missing from Castlederg in Co Tyrone after a night out in Co Donegal in 1994.

She was last seen in the company of a convicted child killer, the late Robert Howard.

Howard was always the prime suspect in her disappearance.

In March this year, Gardaí exhumed a grave in Co Sligo, but said a body taken from the plot was not the missing schoolgirl.

'State of confusion'

At a hearing on Monday, counsel to the coroner said a response had been received by gardaí on raised about the exhumation.

But he said a number of further issues required clarification and further correspondence had been sent to gardaí last Wednesday.

"To date there has not been any response to that correspondence," he told the inquest.

Image caption It had been suggested previously that the body in the grave in Sligo may be that of a woman with long hair

Mr Sherrard said he was "still in a state of some confusion" over the examination of the grave.

"It is incumbent on the inquest to see how far we can get," he said, adding that if the matter had been within his jurisdiction he would have "more authority to deal with this in a more direct way".

Counsel for Ms Arkinson's family, Henry Toner, said the matter was one of the final ones to be resolved in the inquest.

The next preliminary inquest is set for October 17.