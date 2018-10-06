Image copyright Coleraine Chronicle

Fireworks, a County Tyrone town in the running for a prestigious award and high earners on the north coast all feature in the weekly newspapers.

The Lurgan Mail reports that despite the fact that it is still a few weeks until Halloween, residents across Lurgan and Craigavon have had their fill of fireworks.

The paper reports that people are being "terrorised" by youths setting them off.

A youth club was forced to close its doors early in Craigavon after fireworks were thrown at children, while the Fire Service was called to a number of fires near shops in the Taghnevan area.

Inside the paper, and a social worker has resigned from her job after parking opposite Lurgan police station while almost four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Getting out of the car, Elizabeth O'Neill approached a constable to enquire about someone inside the station.

A defence solicitor told the court that O'Neill was in bed after having attended a function, from which she travelled home in a taxi, when "she received a text from her daughter that her boyfriend had been involved in an incident and taken to Lurgan police station".

Banning O'Neill from driving for 12 months and imposing a £350 fine, the judge said: "One hundred and twenty four in breath and she's behind the wheel of a car. How would she feel if she had killed somebody on that journey?"

'No police record of attack'

In Newry, a woman who said she was raped and left for dead as an eight-year-old child has criticised the police handling of the case.

Simone Cunnane, who waived her right to anonymity earlier this year, told the Newry Reporter she has made a formal complaint to the Police Ombudsman.

She said she was attacked in woodlands close to her home in the city in June 1994.

"There is no police record of this attack... the only record of this attack was in Daisy Hill Hospital because I was taken there after the attack and had DNA taken," she told the paper.

"I believe all the evidence has been destroyed."

Police declined to comment on the specific allegations in Ms Cunnane's case, but added that "anyone with a complaint about police actions should contact the office of the Police Ombudsman".

A PSNI spokesperson said that a file was submitted to prosecutors in August.

84-year embargo

Another historical case makes the inside pages, with the brother of three men murdered during the Troubles expressing anger that government files on the deaths will not be released until 2060.

Eugene Reavey's brothers Anthony, Brian and John Martin were killed at their home in Whitecross in January 1976 by the Glennane Gang, comprised of loyalists and members of the security forces.

Mr Reavey believes there was British intelligence involvement in the murders.

Mr Reavey said it is "unbelievable" that an 84-year embargo has been placed on the documents.

"They're waiting on everyone to die before the files are released," he said.

Canvassing for Cookstown

In the Mid-Ulster Mail, there is an appeal for people to turn their civic pride into a vote for Cookstown, which is in the running for a prestigious high street award.

The County Tyrone town is one of just three in Northern Ireland, alongside Omagh and Portadown, to have made the final shortlist for the Great British High Street Awards.

Although an independent judging panel is due to visit the town, 30% of the final assessment is decided by social media support.

Waiting lists for surgery in the district will not be winning any awards, according to councillor Trevor Wilson.

Mr Wilson said: "Whereas three years ago not a single patient had been waiting over twelve months for surgery at the Mid-Ulster Hospital, by June this year there were 78.

"Either we have a health minister at Stormont or the UK government must move immediately to appoint a direct rule minister."

'Bright, loveable and precious'

Turning to County Fermanagh, and a woman who died after falling ill at a family wedding is remembered on the front page of the Impartial Reporter.

The daughter of Mary Meehan, 71, described her as "bright, loveable and precious".

Anne-Marie Broomhead tells the paper that her mother will be "dearly missed".

Pettigo 'annexed'

In other news, Theresa May's name checking of Pettigo during her speech to the Conservative Party conference has raised a few eyebrows, accompanied by the headline that the prime minister has been accused of trying to "annex" the village.

Referencing the areas of Pendle, Peterhead and Penarth - all of which are in Britain - the prime minister added: "If you live in Pettigo on the Irish border, you need a Brexit that keeps it frictionless and communities connected.

"Together we will build a brighter future for the whole United Kingdom."

The paper quotes Edward Burke, an assistant professor in international relations at the University of Nottingham, who tweeted: "Theresa May has just spoken about delivering for Pettigo as part of celebrations for being British.

"Pettigo is a village in the Republic of Ireland. The place she is referring to is north of the border and referred to as Tullyhommon by UK officials."

Money, money, money

It's certainly a good time to be an employee of Causeway Coast and Glens, according to The Coleraine Chronicle, with the number of council staff earning more than £50,000 almost doubling in the space of a year.

The council's annual accounts show that 22 officials were paid between £50,000 and £120,000 in the last financial year, up from 12 the previous year.

A council spokesperson tells the paper that there are "still fewer members in this salary band when compared to the previous four councils".

However, Alan Parry from the GMB union describes the figures as "management looking after management".

In the inside pages, a young Ballymoney couple is appealing for help in sending their daughter to Panama for radical stem cell treatment.

Aron and Kim Cochrane have been told that a place is available for 11-year-old Aaliyah to be treated for cerebral palsy in March next year.

A number of fund raisers have been organised to help the family raise the £17,000 needed for flights and treatment.

Her father Aron tells the paper: "She holds, touches and slaps, it's all sensory because she can't communicate. We are hopeful that the stem cell treatment will help with all these defects."

Funding boost for park

The Ballymena and Antrim Times leads with news that the popular People's Park in Ballymena is to receive a £25,000 investment.

The funding boost, provided by the London Charitable Marathon Trust, will see the park fitted with fitness equipment and an obstacle course known as a "trim trail".

The park, and Dixon Park in Larne, have also become dedicated green space sites with legal protection from the Active Spaces programme.