Image caption Alan Hegan told the RHI inquiry he voiced frustration "in several directions" that the scheme was not designed properly

Officials who oversaw NI's botched green energy scheme have been accused of knowing there were critical flaws in its set up, but "nobody cared".

The claim was made by Alan Hegan, who runs a County Tyrone biomass boiler installation firm.

He is appearing at the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

It was set up in 2012 to encourage businesses to uptake eco-friendly heat systems, but overgenerous subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

On Tuesday, Mr Hegan, who is a director at Hegan Biomass Ltd, a renewable heating systems firm based in Dungannon, criticised the way in which the NI scheme had been designed.

'Glittering packaging'

It made more financial sense for firms to install multiple 99kW boilers, which ran on wood pellets, in order to be eligible for the most lucrative subsidy, as opposed to one larger boiler, which would have been more energy efficient but would not have provided as great a rate of return.

"The economics... didn't work for anything above 99kW in Northern Ireland... the mathematics didn't work and no business therefore invested in larger boilers," said Mr Hegan.

"I believe the incentive wasn't enough to justify a larger boiler."

He said biomass was not normally a financially attractive option for firms to switch to, but the nature of the RHI scheme was such that it provided a very generous incentive to get companies to do just that.

"Cars are sold on miles per gallon, toys are sold on glitter and packaging, this was an incentive scheme. That would have been the main point a business owner would have considered," he said.

Panel member Dame Una O'Brien said it seemed the non-domestic RHI scheme was "covered in glittering packaging" and that it was a "no-brainer" for businesses to install more smaller boilers in order to generate a bigger payback.

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said if it seemed obvious to Mr Hegan that the scheme was designed so that businesses would opt for the smaller boilers, why did it take so long for the creators of the scheme to figure it out.

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels, but there were loopholes in its design

Stormont officials have said they only realised the scale of the problem several years after the scheme became operational, and cost controls ultimately were not introduced until November 2015.

Mr Hegan replied: "I believe they knew."

Sir Patrick asked Mr Hegan what he felt a possible motive could have been, to have a scheme that offered a "profit rather than just an incentive".

Mr Hegan said he believed the plan was to "rapidly encourage" people to sign up in order to help achieve a key target for increasing renewable heat use in Northern Ireland by 2020.

'Nobody cared'

"As time went on, that level should've gone down," he said, adding that he "wouldn't have designed the scheme the way it was designed".

A similar scheme in Great Britain did have tariffs built in, so that it could not be manipulated for profit.

Mr Hegan said he raised his concerns with the enterprise department, which designed the scheme, but added: "Anything, any time I saw it, we would have objected. Nobody wanted to hear it, nobody cared, should energy efficiency have been built in, of course."

The enterprise department has said there was a "conspiracy of silence" from some businesses and others within the renewables industry, who were aware of the problems but did not raise them with officials.

Mr Hegan said he had "voiced frustration" in several directions, but that he felt RHI was a government policy and the incentive was the main driver for pushing the scheme forward.

"I was under the illusion there were people a lot more qualified and intelligent than I was making these decisions," he said.

"We weren't there to set policy or argue with the department we were supposed to be trying to work with."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The RHI public inquiry is being chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin and has heard 91 days of evidence so far

Later, Mr Hegan told the inquiry he was so busy during summer 2015 that he postponed a family holiday.

He said details had begun to spread in early July that tariff changes were coming in order to reduce the lucrative subsidy claimants could earn.

Mr Hegan said the entire industry was working at "full pelt".

Officials in the enterprise department were telling installers about the changes and were not asking them to keep it confidential.

He said that within the space of 24 hours, the information had been shared within the biomass installation industry, which comprised about 15 firms.

He said he was telling the department they were "massively, massively busy" but there was no reaction.

Mr Hegan said from early July, orders started to flow in as word of the impending tariff changes spread.

'Busiest ever'

He postponed a family holiday in early July as the business began to take between 50 to 100 calls a day trying to place orders, and his email inbox was so full of unanswered messages that it stopped accepting mail.

"I was the busiest I believe I have ever been in my life," he added.

He said the sectors he served were predominately agricultural, including poultry farms, dairy farms, grain drying and pig farms.

He also installed boilers in the hospitality and engineering industries.

The inquiry will hear from a number of biomass installers this week, as well as the former chair of Stormont's enterprise committee, the SDLP assembly member Patsy McGlone.