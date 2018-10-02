Image copyright Family photo Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

The sound of a baby in distress could be heard when her father's 999 call was played to a Belfast inquest on Tuesday.

Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in hospital two days after emergency services were called to her west Belfast home in February 2014.

In court the child's mother cried and put her head in her hands.

During the call an operator asked the baby's father, Christopher O'Neill, who was crying throughout it, to check for signs of breathing.

At one stage Mr O'Neill, from Glasveigh Park in Twinbrook, told the operator he feared his daughter was going to die.

The call ended when a paramedic arrived at the address.

'Respiratory difficulties'

Cárágh was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, where she was diagnosed with severe trauma to the head and bleeding on the brain.

She died in the hospital two days later.

Her father, Mr O'Neill, was initially charged and later cleared by a jury of her murder.

After the 999 recording was played in court, the coroner asked the doctor who first treated Cárágh to re-enter the witness box to explain what had been heard.

Dr Julie-Ann Maney said it sounded as if the baby was having respiratory difficulties and that her breathing was slowing.

Dr Maney said that respiratory arrest would then cause her heart to stop.

'Vigorous shaking'

Earlier, the registrar of the emergency department said he was one of a team of doctors who raised concerns after interviewing the baby's father at the hospital.

Dr John McCabe said the father showed him how he shook the baby to try to revive her.

The registrar said that in his opinion it was "vigorous" shaking and he showed the movement to and from his body to the court.

A lawyer representing the father said that, on Monday, another doctor showed a more gentle shaking.

But Dr McCabe told the inquest that was not his recollection.

He said in his opinion the shaking the father showed him of the 14-week-old baby with no head control was "vigorous".

The inquest, which began at Belfast Coroners Court on Monday, is expected to last for five days.