Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the hate crime happened in the Moyard Gardens area of Greenisland

A substance believed to be urine has been sprayed through the letterbox of a house in a "disgusting hate crime", the PSNI has said.

Police said the house was targeted "simply because of where the residents came from".

It happened in the Moyard Gardens area of Greenisland between 23:00 BST on Tuesday and 07:00 on Wednesday.

"I think you would all agree this is simply not acceptable and frankly is simply vile," the PSNI said.

Posting on the PSNI Carrickfergus Facebook page, the police appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch "to help find who is responsible for this".