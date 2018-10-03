Image copyright Family Image caption Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

A pathologist has said he still believes shaking caused a brain injury that killed a three-month old baby.

Dr James Lynas carried out the post-mortem examination on Cárágh Walsh. He was giving evidence at the third day of an inquest into her death.

She died in hospital two days after the emergency services were called to her home in west Belfast in February 2014.

Her father Christopher O'Neill was initially charged and later cleared by a jury of her murder.

Dr Lynas said Cárágh Walsh died from a non-accidental brain injury and that it was his suspicion that shaking had caused it to happen.

He told the inquest that the baby had also suffered non-accidental trauma to her left and right leg and also to her right elbow.

He rejected a claim put to him by a barrister representing Cárágh's father that the injuries could have been due to rickets - a bone wasting disease caused by the lack of vitamin D.

On Tuesday, a doctor claimed via videolink from the United States that rickets was the cause of her head injury and some of her other injuries.

Dr Lynas also rejected a claim put to him that the severe head trauma could have been caused accidentally by shaking.

Image caption Cárágh's father Christopher O'Neill was cleared of the child's murder

During the inquest, two emergency department doctors told the court that Mr O'Neill told them he had shaken Cárágh because he was worried about her breathing.

One of the doctors told the inquest that the shaking movement Mr O'Neill demonstrated to him was gentle, but another doctor described it as "vigorous".

Mr O'Neill was later charged with his daughter's murder. He was cleared after a jury found him not guilty.

Cárágh Walsh was pronounced dead at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in February 2014 - two days after her father made an emergency call from their home.

Both of Cárágh's parents are attending the inquest in Belfast, which is due to finish on Friday.