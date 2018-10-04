Image copyright News Letter

Former Apprentice winner Dr Leah Totton is to get married - but the identity of her husband-to-be remains a mystery

A mystery husband-to-be and two prominent barristers juggling legal robes with clerical ones make the headlines in Thursday's newspapers.

The front page of The Belfast Telegraph carries a photo of Apprentice winner Dr Leah Totton, who has announced she is to get married.

However, the identity of her husband-to-be remains a mystery.

In a tweet, Dr Totton - who is originally from Londonderry - posted a photo of a huge diamond ring on her left hand and said she was "genuinely delighted to share the news that I am engaged".

"My fiancé is the most amazing man on the planet, I am beyond grateful to have him in my life and so excited to become his wife!"

First deacons since Vatican II

Two prominent barristers are among nine men who will be ordained as Catholic deacons next weekend

The Irish News reports that two prominent barristers will combine the court with the Church as they prepare to be ordained as Catholic deacons next weekend.

Brett Lockhart, who represented the Omagh bombing families, and Gregory McGuigan, will be two of nine men to become the first deacons to be ordained in the Down and Connor diocese since the diaconate was re-established under Vatican II.

The men can conduct weddings and funerals but cannot celebrate Mass or hear confessions.

Journalist Martin O'Brien says that the Church in Ireland was finally catching up with the US, where deacons have assisted in parish life for decades.

"It's a historic moment... many members of the faithful would feel that the Irish church has been slow in recognising the giftedness of the ministry," he tells the paper.

'Shift the blame for all their actions'

The Irish News and The News Letter both lead with criticism of Sinn Féin, after it described the British government as the "lead conflict protagonist" during the Troubles.

The party has been accused of attempting to rewrite history by unionists following the claim, contained in a document outlining its formal response to the government's public consultation on mechanisms for dealing with the past.

DUP leader Arlene Foster accuses Sinn Féin of "wishing to shift the blame for all their actions".

"During the Troubles, there were over 3,500 deaths, of which 60% were at the hands of republican paramilitaries, mainly the Provisional IRA."

The paper notes that both the Ulster Unionists and the Presbyterian Church have also both objected to the legacy proposals in their current form.

Image caption Legacy issues dominate Thursday's front pages

However, Sinn Féin has stood by its claim.

"They are a government. They had 31,000 troops. They have a standing army of something like 150,000," said North Belfast MLA and former IRA prisoner Gerry Kelly.

Sister's tribute

Inside The News Letter, the heartbroken sister of a woman found dead has described her as a "bubbly and deeply caring" person.

Originally from Beragh in County Tyrone, 33-year-old Rhonda O'Loughlin went missing from her home in Bridgetown, County Donegal, on September 23.

She was found dead last Tuesday.

Her sister Yvonne Reid tells the paper that the family are "not sure what has actually happened".

"It appears she has gone out for a walk and fallen. She had been involved in a car accident a few weeks ago. The feeling now is that maybe that is connected in some way; maybe she had a knock to the head or something."

On its front page, The Belfast Telegraph reports on proceedings from Wednesday's sitting of the public inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Michael Doran, the boss of green energy firm Action Renewables, has admitted knowing flaws about the programme from the start, but did not mention this when he appeared before a Stormont committee in 2011, a year before RHI was launched.

Asked why he did not advise the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), Mr Doran said it would have delayed the opening of the scheme by another year.

Mr Doran's firm went on to earn £250,000 by advising more than 500 RHI applicants.

Champion boxer knocked out

He might be one of Northern Ireland's most feared boxers, but Carl Frampton has revealed that he was left literally floored during a football match as a teenager.

He tells the Daily Mirror: "I was playing for Loughside Boys against Crumlin Star, and a fella chinned me and cut the inside of my lip. I had to get stitches."

The incident prompted the keen footballer, who joined Crusaders at age 16, to eventually give up the game and focus on boxing.

"I remember thinking 'I can't be playing football and getting digs in the mouth', especially when it was impacting on my boxing career."

Image copyright MediaProduction/Getty Images Image caption A County Down man has spoken of his frustration at people's reactions to his 600 tattoos

Elsewhere in the paper, a man who has spent £28,000 covering his entire body in tattoos has spoken of his frustration at being stared at and mocked in the street.

33-year-old Chris Dalzell, from Bangor in County Down, got his first tattoo aged 16 and has since had a further 600, including on his eyelids.

"I'm fascinated with the pain of tattoos. When I had my eyelids done I was blind for three days.

"I just want to be treated like a person. I work as a chef... I give CVs to people... I always reiterate 'I am covered with tattoos' and they'll say 'Oh, we have other candidates'."