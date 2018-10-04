Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Older men in Northern Ireland tend to have lower levels of educational attainment than other groups.

Helping middle-aged men develop new skills could reduce Northern Ireland's high rate of economic inactivity, new research has suggested.

Economic inactivity refers to people of working age who are neither in work nor looking for a job.

The inactivity rate in Northern Ireland is 27.7% compared to a UK rate of 21.2%.

Over the last 20 years, the proportion of older working age men in Northern Ireland classed as inactive is rising.

On the whole, older men in Northern Ireland tend to have lower levels of educational attainment than other groups.

They have higher rates of attainment in qualifications gained through work or professional bodies, however.

The research from the Department for the Economy suggests this greater focus towards "middle skilled" vocational qualifications could make this group more susceptible to structural changes in the economy.

Skills barriers

The likelihood for older males to be 'inactive' also increases by 13% when they are without any qualifications.

This effect is noticeably higher than that observed for older working age women (+10.4%) and younger men (+9.2%).

The research concludes that "a lack of skills and qualifications is a more significant barrier to labour force participation for older NI males than other groups."

It adds that this effect could reflect several factors including a lack of jobs suitable for older men with limited skills or reluctance amongst low skilled employers to take on men nearing retirement age.

It says that policies designed to improve skill levels could have a greater impact on outcomes for this group and "could help greater numbers of older working age men transition to retirement through continuous paid work."

Family support

The research also finds that across men and women of all ages social disadvantage and longer term ill health are strong predictors of inactivity status.

However personal circumstances have sharply differing impacts on older working age men and women.

An older man is more likely to be inactive if they live alone without a life partner (+13.3%) whereas an older woman is 9.1% less likely.

The research concludes this suggests that a lack of family support negatively affects the participation outcomes of older NI men, while for women it potentially creates a financial imperative towards economic activity irrespective of other factors.