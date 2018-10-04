PM's UK festival 'will be respectful'

Image caption Downing Street said the festival will mark the anniversary of a number of events

The Ulster Unionist (UUP) leader says plans to hold a nationwide festival to celebrate the UK can be handled with "sensitivity and respect".

Robin Swann said the event need not divide communities in Northern Ireland.

The government announced the plans for the 2022 Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland last week.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it would strengthen what she described as "our precious union".

Robin Swann told the BBC there was no reason for the event to "cause upset".

"People were concerned in Northern Ireland about the decade of centenaries," he said.

"There were a lot of sensitive issues, a lot of sensitive dates, that were going to divide communities, that were going to cause upset and they didn't because they were handled with a sensitivity and a respect.

"I don't see why 2022 can't be any different."

'Negative space'

DUP Leader Arlene Foster said the event would be an opportunity "to celebrate the whole union".

"2022 is a celebration of everything that is good in terms of the UK," she told BBC Northern Ireland's The View programme.

"I hope we can get past what is quite a negative space at the moment, a negative narrative about the UK, and move into a more positive narrative about the fact that we are going to be global UK again."

Image caption Arlene Foster said she was looking forward to the event

However, others suggest the Prime Minister's plans for a festival are purely political.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said: "The next general election happens to be in 2022 and Theresa May will want to cling onto power.

"She is prepared to spend millions of pounds of taxpayers' money shoring up something that is in danger of being voted out."

Ulster 71

For some, the festival echoes an event held back in Northern Ireland nearly 50 years ago.

Image copyright bbc Image caption A funfair was one of the attractions at the Ulster 71 event

Ulster 71 was organised to promote Northern Ireland on the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the state of Northern Ireland.

The main exhibition site was a brightly-coloured village of tents and domes, containing bars, amusements and a funfair, set on the embankment where Botanic Gardens stretches down to the River Lagan.

Artist Rita Duffy, a Belfast schoolgirl at the time, won a competition to sing with her classmates at Ulster 71.

Image caption Rita Duffy was told her class would not be singing as they were required to hold red, white and blue balloons

But at the last minute she and her friends were told they would not be going.

"We were invited to perform at Ulster 71 and the head nun basically informed us that we were not going to be involved because they wanted us to hold red, white and blue balloons," she recalled.

"Now I don't remember her saying exactly that was the reason but it was the reason underneath the withdrawal," she said.

"It was about celebrating the Stormont parliament and this was just the beginning of the Troubles."

Image caption Rita Duffy suspects the 2022 festival is a PR exercise that will have an overtone of advertising Britain

UK civil war?

Journalist Don Anderson, who reported on the story for the BBC back in 1971, is not convinced Mrs May's plans for 2022 have been properly thought through.

"At the moment you could nearly say that the United Kingdom is as near to being in a state of civil war as possible," he said.

"The country is absolutely polarised right down the middle and to mount an exhibition which might be looked upon as triumphalism might not be the best of ideas."

Image caption Don Anderson reported on Ulster 71 for the BBC

Rita Duffy is also sceptical about the proposals for 2022.

"If Theresa May's Festival of Britain was a real honest-to-God authentic look at who, where, and what we are doing, it would be worthwhile," she said.

"But I suspect strongly it is a PR exercise that will have an overtone of advertising Britain," she added.

Downing Street said the festival would mark the anniversary of a number of events, but the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland in 2021 was not specified on its list.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs May said the event would "showcase what makes out country great today"

The government says it will be a "unique event" that echoes the 1851 Great Exhibition and will take place 70 years after the 1951 Festival of Britain.

The festival is due to begin four months before the next scheduled general election.

