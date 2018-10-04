Image caption The crash happened on the Banbridge Road on Wednesday

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Laurencetown, County Down.

Cindy Greer, 58, from the Gilford area, was driving a red Honda Civic when it collided with a white Ford Transit van on the Banbridge Road at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.

Police said on Thursday that she had died in hospital.

The driver of the van was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have appealed for information about the crash.