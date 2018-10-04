Woman dies after crash in Laurencetown, County Down
- 4 October 2018
A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Laurencetown, County Down.
Cindy Greer, 58, from the Gilford area, was driving a red Honda Civic when it collided with a white Ford Transit van on the Banbridge Road at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
Police said on Thursday that she had died in hospital.
The driver of the van was treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have appealed for information about the crash.