Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The fatal fire in a house in Cookstown is believed to have started accidently

A 28-year-old man has died following a house fire in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) was initially called to a report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding in a flat in Queens Avenue at 02:31 BST.

Fire fighters then noticed blackened windows in a neighbouring first floor flat.

They rescued a man immediately from the living room of that flat but he died at the scene.

A fire in the kitchen of the flat was found to have burnt itself out.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Fire fighter rescued the victim but he died at the scene

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but police said an investigation into the cause has begun.

The fire and rescue service said its "thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends" of the victim.

"This tragic incident, which has occurred during Fire Safety Week 2018, emphasises the importance of following our basic fire safety advice, including having working smoke alarms and the need to test them once a week," a NIFRS spokesperson said.

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson said the death came as a shock to the local community and was a terrible tragedy.