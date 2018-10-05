Image copyright Family Image caption Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

The mother of 14-week-old Cárágh Walsh from Glasveigh Park in west Belfast has asked a coroner to rule that her daughter died a non-accidental death.

Tammie Louise Walsh made the plea through her lawyer on the last day of the inquest into Cárágh's death at Belfast Coroners Court.

She died in hospital two days after the emergency services were called to her home in west Belfast in February 2014.

Her father Christopher O'Neill was cleared by a jury of her murder.

Mr O'Neill told doctors at the Royal Belfast Children for Sick Children that he shook Cárágh at his home in Poleglass because she was having difficulty breathing.

On Wednesday, Dr James Lynas, the pathologist who carried out the post mortem on the baby, said she died from head injury she suffered while being shaken.

One doctor told the inquest the shaking described to her by Mr O'Neill was a gentle movement but another doctor said it was more vigorous.

On Friday, the coroner said Mr O'Neill told police his shaking of Cárágh was a five on a scale of one to 10.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Cárágh's father Christopher O'Neill was cleared of the child's murder

Doctors also revealed that Cárágh Walsh had a broken right elbow which one expert said happened a week before she died in February 2014.

Christopher O'Neill's lawyer has asked the coroner not to make a decision on whether or not Cárágh Walsh's death was non-accidental or accidental when he makes his ruling on Monday.