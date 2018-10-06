Image copyright © Richard Webb - geograph.org.uk/p/3330605

A man in his 50s has been shot in both legs in what police have called "a brutal attack".

A masked gang went to a house in the Brandywell area of Londonderry at 20:30 BST on Friday.

When the man answered, he was pushed to the floor and shot twice in one leg and once in the other.

Police said the shooting was being treated as a paramilitary-style assault and the man's injuries could prove life-changing.

They have appealed for witnesses to contact them.