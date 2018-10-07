Image caption Police carried out searches in the Springfarm area of Antrim and seized a stun gun and suspected drugs

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after an attack on a 21-year-old in Antrim.

The man was assaulted in a communal area of a property on Barra Street at about 10:25 BST on Saturday.

Three men, two aged 20 and one aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

All three men are in police custody.

Police later carried out searches in the Springfarm area of Antrim, from where a number of items were seized, including a stun gun and suspected drugs.