Northern Ireland

Catholic Church confirms priest has 'stood aside'

  • 7 October 2018
Priest with rosary beads in hands Image copyright Getty Images

A parish priest in the Archdiocese of Armagh has stood aside from his position due to concerns brought to the Diocese and reported to the Gardaí.

A statement from the Catholic Church was issued on Sunday afternoon.

It said the information received is historical and relates to a time prior to the man's ordination as a priest.

The statement added that the relevant statutory authorities in Northern Ireland have been informed.