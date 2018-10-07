Image caption Police receive more than 13,000 missing persons reports every year

Three men have been arrested for kidnapping after a man was seriously assaulted in County Down.

It is understood a number of men forced their way into a house in Castleview, Gilford on Saturday afternoon.

They then dragged a man from the house and pushed him into a BMW car which was later stopped by police.

The fourth man in the vehicle is understood to have sustained injuries, including losing teeth.

The men were also arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, burglary, grievous bodily harm with intent and threats to kill.

Police in Craigavon appealed for witnesses to come forward with further information.