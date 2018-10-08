Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stormont has been without a devolved government since January 2017

The secretary of state will meet the five main Stormont parties, the Irish deputy prime minister and church leaders to discuss prospects for restoring devolution on Monday.

The meeting comes more than 600 days since the assembly collapsed.

Previous talks have failed to resolve conflict between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

However, Karen Bradley says she remains deeply committed to bringing back the power-sharing executive as soon as possible.

The NI secretary will bring legislation to Westminster to give local civil servants more flexibility to take decisions.

Some Stormont politicians have already criticised her plans.

But, Mrs Bradley has been encouraged by an intervention from the local church leaders who met the politicians 10 days ago.

"I am particularly pleased to be meeting church leaders," she said ahead of the meetings.

"I welcome their recent initiative in meeting the political parties.

"It appears to have been a constructive discussion and I am keen to encourage the church leaders to continue that dialogue as we strive to seek as wide a consensus as possible on the way forward."

Continuing differences between parties on issues such as Brexit and the ongoing Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry suggest ending the stalemate will be a hard-fought struggle.