Brussels briefs NI businesses on no-deal

Northern Ireland business community representatives are to be briefed by Brussels officials about what the backstop would mean in the event of no-deal Brexit.

It comes as political negotiations between the UK and EU are reaching a crucial phase.

Next week, both will meet at a potentially decisive summit.

The NI delegation said they need clarity about what a no-deal could mean for them and how they do business.

Representatives from Manufacturing NI, the Quarry Products Association, meat producers, the Freight Trade Association and the NI Chamber are among the group.

They have been invited to Brussels by Task Force 50 which is in charge of conducting the EU's negotiations with the UK.

But Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator will not be there.

Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI said they were seeking "some sort of clarity about what it all potentially means".

He said they were concerned that the backstop envisaged by the EU - that NI would remain inside the single market and the customs union - would mean Northern Ireland could not benefit from other free-trade deals outside the EU the UK could secure after Brexit.

"We're not only trying to have our cake and eat it we're trying to bake the cake too," said Mr Kelly.

The Northern Ireland delegates are also expected to visit the Northern Ireland Executive office in Brussels which is still there despite the collapse of devolution.