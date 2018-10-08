Image copyright MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Image caption Firefighters extinguishing the cars on fire in Deffrick

Three cars have been "deliberately" set alight in County Antrim, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene at Deffrick, Ballymoney, on Sunday evening at about 20:30 BST.

The NIFRS said it took an hour to get the blaze under control. No one is understood to have been hurt.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Darryl Wilson said there was a "sense of shock in the community".

"People in the area are shocked that this would happen in a small rural area on a Sunday night," he said.

"We're liaising with police to try and establish what has happened and to make inroads to seeing attacks like this stopping in the near future."