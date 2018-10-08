Image copyright Belfast Telegraph

McGregor was escorted back to his changing room after the mass-brawl

A priest investigation, a dog's tethered ear and the aftermath of the Conor McGregor fight are across all of Monday's front pages.

The Irish News leads with the story of a parish priest and former GAA coach who has stepped down from his role following a historical complaint.

The newspaper reports that Fr Gerard McAleer voluntarily stood aside relating to an incident "prior to his ordination as a priest".

It is believed that McAleer, who is in the Archdiocese of Armagh was ordained in the early 1980's.

Parishioners in Donaghmore are reported to have been informed of the news at masses over the weekend.

The Archdiocese of Armagh released a statement not naming Fr McAleer, but said "concerns were brought to the diocese and reported to the gardai".

Image caption Fr Gerard McAleer has stood aside as parish priest at St Patrick's Church in Donaghmore, County Tyrone

Exam stress

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on the oversubscription of Association of Quality Education (AQE) tests which could lead to many students struggling to find a place to take the exam.

The paper reports that 8,700 children are due to take this year's post-primary exam for entry into grammar school.

The 34 schools who are members of AQE will provide 8,100 places to take the test.

The overspill of 600 has meant some parents have received letters saying their children will have to take the exam at an overspill service in Lisburn.

AQE chief Stephen Connolly has said the over-subscription area has been largely confined to the greater Belfast area.

He added that the high popularity of Lisburn schools meant exam places filled up quickly.

Severed ear

The Belfast Telegraph also features a front page story on a dog that had part of his ear cut off whilst waiting for his owner outside a Bangor supermarket.

The owner, Robin Ballantine said the attack on Cole, his five-year-old black Labrador was "disgraceful".

Mr Ballantine said he noticed a trail of blood coming from Cole's ear leading his to make the shocking discovery.

According to a vet, the ear was severed using a blade or scissors as it was a straight cut.

He said Cole was whimpering after the attack and was reluctant to let his owner near him.

Mr Ballantine has reported the incident to the police and hopes CCTV footage will help to find the culprit.

UFC aftermath

The Daily Mirror reports on Conor McGregor's return to mixed martial arts as the fight ended in a mass brawl.

After months of feuding, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seen to taunt McGregor after winning the UFC fight.

He then launched himself into the crowd, starting a mass brawl as he punched McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis.

Two members of Nurmagomedov's team then targeted McGregor, as security moved in to try and protect the fighter.

Jon Annick, UFC commentator said the scene was "total chaos".

Pundit Joe Rogan said the mass fight was "incredibly disappointing".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The rivalry between the fighters was evident between rounds as they often traded words

Civil Rights Anniversary

The Newsletter features coverage of many events that were held on the 50th anniversary of the 1968 Londonderry marches, a day thought to have been the start of the Troubles.

Irish president Michael D Higgins gave an award to one of the founders of the civil rights movement, Ivan Cooper.

Mr Cooper was given the award at the event in Derry's Guildhall.

Michael D Higgins said he gave thanks to Ivan, for "the courage, leadership and dedication to the cause of justice".

Image caption Ivan Cooper a passionate civil rights campaigner is forever linked to the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry

Great Siege

The News Letter features a story about the discovery of historical documents that date back to the Londonderry Great Siege in 1689.

Billy Moore, chairman of a museum in Derry, said that discovering the council minutes was like "getting the jackpot in the slot machine".

He found the papers after securing permission from the local council to search it's stores.

He is now looking for a researcher to examine the notes and find out about the city's hardships during the Great Siege.

The documents have been described as a work of art but difficult to read.

Spinning Around

And finally, inside the Irish News, there is a lot of disappointment after pop star Kylie Minogue pulled out of her concerts in both Belfast and Dublin.

Image copyright Sarah Jeynes/BBC/PA Wire Image caption Kylie Minogue performing at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in London in September

She released the news on twitter just hours before her Dublin concert was due to start and said a throat infection had left her vocal chords strained.

One fan said she had come all the way from LA for the show.

The paper reports that fans had said that Ms Minogue had struggled during her recent Leeds gig on her Golden Tour.