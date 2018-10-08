Image copyright Ismay family Image caption Adrian Ismay died 11 days after he was injured when a bomb exploded under his van

A prison officer joked to his wife about missing an Ulster Rugby match moments after being fatally wounded in a bomb attack in March 2016, Belfast Crown Court has heard.

Adrian Ismay died 11 days after a device exploded under his van.

At the opening day of his non-jury murder trial, the court heard statements from his wife, friends and police officers who attended the scene.

Christopher Alphonsos Robinson, 48, denies murder.

Mr Robinson, of Aspen Park in Poleglass, west Belfast, also denies causing the explosion and providing a car, knowing it might be used for terrorism.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The bomb partially exploded after Mr Ismay drove his van over a speed ramp

The explosion under 52-year-old Mr Ismay's vehicle in Hillsborough Drive, east Belfast, left him seriously injured.

He was carried from the scene by passers-by and lay on the ground bleeding heavily as his wife ran towards him.

"I don't think we will go to the rugby tonight," Mr Ismay was said to have joked.

The court also heard that he "wiggled his feet" to show his wife he had not lost a leg in the explosion.

Mr Ismay died from a pulmonary embolism as a result of clotting caused by shrapnel from the blast - police said the father-of-three's death was a direct result of the bomb attack.

Dressed in a dark tracksuit top and jeans, Mr Robinson appeared in the dock and said nothing as maps and CCTV were shown to the court.

A prosecution lawyer, in the non-jury Diplock-style trial, said the video showed a Citroen car owned by Mr Robinson's sister-in-law going to and from Mr Ismay's address off the Woodstock Road.

Subsequent forensic examinations found traces of explosive materials inside the Citroen car.

The prosecution also confirmed that Mr Robinson and Mr Ismay knew each other from their time as volunteers at St John Ambulance, and that Mr Robinson would have known that Mr Ismay was a prison officer.

The court also heard that in the hours after the bomb exploded, the accused showed a high level of interest in the attack, visiting dozens of online news pages.

The trial at Belfast Crown Court continues.