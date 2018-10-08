West Belfast shootings linked say police
- 8 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A shot was fired at a Sinn Féin MLA's west Belfast office on Sunday night.
The attack on Pat Sheehan's Turf Lodge office happened not far from where a man in his 30s was shot in the leg at Norglen Road at about 23:30 BST.
Police said that shooting was being treated as a paramilitary-style assault and the man's injuries were "potentially life changing".
A police spokesperson said officers believed both incidents were linked.
Despite the shooting attack on my constituency office in Turf Lodge last night by anti-community elements, our services to the community will not be interrupted. I condemn the brutal attack on a local man and ask those with information to come forward.— Pat Sheehan (@PatSheehanMLA) October 8, 2018
End of Twitter post by @PatSheehanMLA