The Irish News leads with the supposed "flaws" of new government proposals to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Northern Ireland's chief prosecutor Stephen Herron said the plans have contradictions which could jeopardise future prosecutions of Troubles murders and current crime and terror cases.

The government's plans have already been criticised by the Police Federation which said they were biased and "a travesty for the rule of law".

The DUP has also said the plans need "significant amendment".

The plan will have to be approved by Belfast city council's planning committee later this month

The Newsletter includes a story on the new plans to rebuild the Primark store that burnt down in Belfast.

Conservation engineers could use lasers and cameras to look at each individual stone of the remains of the building before removing the upper five floors.

The document outlining the plans says: "In it's present condition, the building's fabric remains vulnerable and a current and coherent strategy is required to ensure it's future".

Meanwhile, small businesses that have been affected by the fire will be able to apply for funding of up to £19,000 from Belfast City Council to help their financial recovery.

'Violent shaking'

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the inquest findings that a 14-week-old baby died as a result of "violent shaking".

Cárágh Walsh died on 5 February 2014 after being taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children when she became unresponsive.

Coronor Joe McCrisken concluded that the 14-week-old had died form a "full blown triad" which includes brain swelling and bleeding.

Cárágh's father Christopher O'Neill was acquitted for murder last year.

Mr McCrisken said that the inquest was a "fact finding inquiry" and not a re-trial of Mr O'Neill.

Three-month-old Cárágh Walsh died in February 2014

The Daily Mirror NI leads on the potential "catastrophic effect" that Brexit could have on the future of cancer research.

Queen's University warns that Brexit could cause staff shortages and have a negative effect of the UK's reputation as the "powerhouse of research".

Professor Mark Lawler says this could impact cancer research adding "the challenge of cancer is so great, it is critical that we bring together the best minds to find the best solutions".

Mr Lawler said that in a post-Brexit world, "we risk the distinct possibility that cancer scientists from other parts of the EU either wont want to or wont be allowed to work in the UK".

'Flying debris'

Northern Ireland could be battered with 80 mph winds later this week, according to the Newsletter.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 05:00 BST and 21:00 BST on Friday.

They say high winds could bring " a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris", adding that roads and bridges may be closed and power cuts could occur.

Shane Logan was appointed as Ulster's chief executive in 2010

Inside the Irish News, former Ulster Rugby Chief Shane Logan has been appointed as the CEO of the Bryson Group.

The social enterprise group employs more than 900 people.

Mr Logan, who left his rugby role in August will replace John McMullan, and described his new role as "a great honour and privilege".

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones are dance partners on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing

And finally, the Daily Mirror NI follows up on a new case of the strictly curse.

Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries released a statement on social media confirming the end of her relationship to the comedian.

The news comes after Seann was pictured kissing his dancing partner Katya outside a pub on Sunday.