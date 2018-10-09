Image copyright Inpho Image caption Shane Logan said his appointment was "a great honour"

The former head of Ulster Rugby, Shane Logan, is the new chief executive of the Bryson Group.

He will head one of Northern Ireland's biggest and oldest social enterprises which employs hundreds of people.

Mr Logan stepped down from his rugby role in August after a turbulent year for Ulster.

It was a season in which two head coaches - Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes - left the province.

There had also been tensions with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) over player recruitment while Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were tried and acquitted for rape.

Mr Logan publicly disagreed with the IRFU's decision not to allow Ulster to give South African scrum-half Ruan Pienaar a new contract in 2016.

Further moves aimed at ensuring Pienaar's return to Ulster from Montpellier came to nothing.

During his time at Ulster Rugby, Shane Logan oversaw the £15m redevelopment of Ravenhill, now the Kingspan Stadium as well as a period of strong success on the field, which culminated in the side reaching the 2012 Heineken Cup Final

Mr Logan is to replace John McMullan who led the Bryson Group for 17 years.

He said the new role was a "great honour and privilege".

"Bryson is a pioneer of the social enterprise sector in Northern Ireland and is at the forefront of tackling some of the major issues facing society including fuel poverty, unemployment and environmental issues to supporting vulnerable individuals, families and children," he said.

"I very much look forward to using my experience and meeting the challenge of delivering further growth to the Bryson Group, for the betterment of our staff, clients and the wider society we serve."