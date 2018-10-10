Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The law on abortion in Northern Ireland explained

Two-thirds of people in Northern Ireland feel that Westminster should now legislate for abortion reform, an Amnesty International poll has found.

The charity questioned 1,000 people, seeking opinions about abortion in cases of rape or incest.

It also asked who should reform the law in the absence of a devolved government.

Westminster was the consistent choice across all demographic groups.

The poll also showed that 65% of DUP supporters chose Westminster and 63% of Sinn Féin voters saying likewise.

Northern Ireland has much stricter abortion laws than other parts of the United Kingdom.

Currently, a termination is only permitted in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.

The 1967 Abortion Act was never extended to Northern Ireland.

The latest survey comes as a number of Tory MPs have told the UK government that it must "wake up" and decriminalise abortion in Northern Ireland.

Of those polled:

65% believe that having an abortion should not be a crime

69% of Protestants either strongly agreed or agreed

60% of Catholics either strongly agreed or agreed

74% of others voted likewise

There was higher agreement among Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) voters when compared with SDLP and Sinn Féin voters but the highest agreement levels, were among Alliance supporters.

Two years ago a similar poll showed that almost 60% of those asked thought abortion should not be a crime.

Choice

Eighty percent of people in Northern Ireland think a woman should have the choice of an abortion when her health is at risk.

Seven percent neither agreed nor disagreed, 13% either disagreed or strongly disagreed.

There were no differences in this viewpoint according to religion.

In fact, 63% of both DUP and UUP supporters strongly agreed with the question, with little difference between SDLP and Sinn Féin, but again the highest agreement levels were among Alliance voters - 84% which was a significant increase.

Image caption Abortion reform campaigners at the High Court in Belfast

The poll also reflected views on where a pregnancy is the result of rape of incest.

In this instance eight out of 10 respondents felt that women should have the choice of an abortion.

There was little difference in opinion between men and women, age profile or social class.

Where the foetus has an abnormality that is likely to result in death before or shortly after the birth, 73% felt that women should have the choice as to whether they have an abortion.

Again the difference between DUP and Sinn Féin supporters is marginal: 76% of DUP voters either strongly agreed while 70% of Sinn Féin voters felt likewise.

Both Protestants and other religions were in agreement here, with lower levels of agreement among Catholics.

In 2014 a poll showed 60% of respondents backed abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, in 2016 that figure had risen to 67%.

Image caption The issue of abortion is highly contentious in Northern Ireland

In a separate poll, people living in England, Scotland and Wales were also asked their views about abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

Of those polled 78% said abortion should be decriminalised - 11% said it should not be, while 11% said they did not know.

Also of those polled outside of Northern Ireland, 83% said it should be legal for women in Northern Ireland to be able to take abortion pills under the same conditions as women in the rest of the UK.

Seventy-eight percent said abortion should be decriminalised for medical practitioners who provide the service, while 11% said it should not be decriminalised and 12% said they did not know.

The interviews were conducted face-to-face and carried out during the months of August and September this year.