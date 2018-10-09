Image copyright Ismay family Image caption Adrian Ismay died 11 days after he was injured when a bomb exploded under his van

The former state pathologist has told a court that a large piece of shrapnel from an explosion was a "major significant factor" in the death of a prison officer.

Adrian Ismay died 11-days after a booby-trap bomb exploded under his van in March 2016.

The 52-year-old father of three was caught in the blast outside his home in east Belfast.

Mr Ismay was on his way to work.

Prof Jack Crane, now retired, carried out the post-mortem on Adrian Ismay.

He told the diplock style non-jury trial that there had been multiple shrapnel wounds to Mr Ismay's legs and right eye, but that they had been mostly superficial.

However Prof Crane revealed that Mr Ismay had later died from a pulmonary embolism, caused by an unusually large blood clot in his heart and one lung.

Under cross examination the pathologist stated that in his opinion the clot was caused by Mr Ismay's injuries forcing him to be largely immobile in the 11-days after the explosion.

He added that he believed this was due to a large piece of shrapnel from the explosion which was embedded behind his left knee.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christopher Robinson denies Mr Ismay's murder

Christopher Alphonsos Robinson, 48, with an address in Aspen Park, in the Poleglass area of west Belfast, denies murdering Mr Ismay.

He also denies causing the explosion, and providing a car for the purposes of terrorism.

The court also heard that in the days immediately after the explosion, Adrian Ismay had been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, experiencing flashbacks, anxiety, palpitations and poor sleep.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.