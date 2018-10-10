Image copyright PSNI Image caption Piotr Krowka's body was found in a derelict parochial house

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a homeless man in Maghera, County Londonderry.

The body of 36-year-old Piotr Krowka, a Polish national, was found in a former parochial house on Glen Road in April.

At the time of the murder, police said they believed Mr Krowka "was sleeping rough in the derelict property".

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man are expected to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Following the murder, police said Mr Krowka, who had been living in the town for a number of years, had suffered serious injuries to his head and body.