Legacy letter and a Shetland pony

As the 'Gay Cake' case continues, a hunter who mistook a Shetland pony for a fox and the legacy of the Troubles are all across Wednesday's front pages.

The Newsletter headlines on four former Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland who have spoken out against the Stormont House legacy structures.

Lord Hain, Lord Eames, Lord Pattern and Lord King along with four other peers have written to the current Secretary of State Karen Bradley.

They say they are responding to to the invitation to comment on the consultation on legacy bodies.

In the letter, the members of the House of Lords say they "understand why many victims and others attach great importance to the prosecution, conviction and sentencing of those responsible for the appalling loss they have suffered".

They add: " But experience suggests that it would be a mistake to expect that judicial outcome in any but a tiny percentage of the crimes that have not already been dealt with".

Image caption The cake was ordered in a Belfast bakery four years ago by gay rights activist Gareth Lee

The Newsletter includes development about the final ruling of the 'Gay Cake' case. where the UK's highest court ruled that Ashers bakery's refusal to make a cake with a slogan supporting same-sex marriage was not discriminatory.

The paper reports that the Christian Institute, a body which is backing Asher's bakery, said it was "praying for an outcome" from the UK's highest court.

Simon Calvert, the Christian Institute's deputy director of public affairs has said that if the bakery lose their appeal, it will represent a real risk to free speech.

He added: "People from all walks of life support Ashers because they recognise their own freedom could be infringed in the same way".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The defendant had been drinking since 11:00 BST before boarding the evening flight from the Canary Islands to Belfast

The Irish News reports on a man who was jailed for 10 months for threatening to kill a crew member and for punching the seat of an autistic child during a flight in August.

Kevin O'Hare, aged 27 and from Armagh, admitted to behaving in a "threatening and abusive" manner.

The court heard that O'Hare was "inebriated" before boarding the flight from Belfast International Airport to Fuerteventura.

He repeatedly punched the back seat of a 12-year-old autistic child sitting with their family.

Judge Nigel Broderick said the this case sends a "clear message" that this type of behaviour would not be tolerated.

Pony tragedy

The Belfast Telegraph features a story about a man who may lose his gun permit after shooting a 10-year-old girl's Shetland pony.

Samuel McLean of Ballymoney was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work and a £500 in compensation to the owners.

The fox hunter said he had mistaken the small black pony called Maisie for a fox, while he was out "lamping".

He shot the animal once, lost sight of it, then shot again when the animal reappeared.

It was the second shot that resulted in Maisie's death. Owner Rhonda Burns had said that he "family were devastated" by the loss.

Benefit Cheat

The Newsletter includes a mother-of-five who has been spared jail after committing one of the biggest benefit frauds in Northern Ireland.

Pauline Donaghy claimed for benefits she was not entitled to over a six-year period, resulting overall in £144,977.88.

She was originally handed a 12 month prison sentence which was then suspended for two years.

She is now paying back £25 a week, which as the court noted, would take her around 100 years to repay the full amount.

Image copyright Pc Wayne Marques Image caption PC Marques and colleagues on London Bridge before the the attack

And finally in The Belfast Telegraph, a police officer who was stabbed in the head while fighting off terrorists in the London Bridge attack is set to receive a special honour in Belfast.

Constable Wayne Marques made headlines when he took on three men armed only with a baton.

The terrorists who were shot dead by police, killed eight people and injured 50 others.

Mr Marques is one of a number of officers attending the National Black Police Association's annual conference, being held in Belfast on Wednesday.

The two-day event hosted by the PSNI will be held in Titanic and will bring together 200 delegates from 30 police services across the UK and Ireland.