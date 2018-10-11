Image copyright PA Image caption TV License is needed for BBC iPlayer on all devices

More than 800 young people in Northern Ireland watched live TV or BBC iPlayer in the past year without a TV licence.

This is despite 92% of students being clear that one was needed to watch iPlayer on a TV set.

TV Licensing is reminding students they face a fine of up to £1,000 and prosecution if caught.

The number of students taking a TV to university has also risen from 23% to 27% in the past year.

The research was carried out by Harris Interactive in May 2018.

What the research says

It was revealed 810 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 were caught watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a TV licence in the past year in Northern Ireland.

The figures showed that laptops are the most used device to watch BBC iPlayer, with 65% followed by 28% watching on smartphones.

The study also revealed more than 53% of students think it would be embarrassing to get caught without a licence.

Almost half of students think TV Licensing, the organisation that collects fees, is actively looking for evaders.

Image caption Laptops remain the most used device

Do you need a TV licence?

TV Licensing's Karen Grimason said there were myths around whether people need a licence or not.

"If you're watching live TV on any device, including mobile and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need to be covered by a TV licence."

Television is still the most-used way to watch live or recorded TV.

Students living in halls of residence need to have a licence if they watch live TV or BBC iPlayer programmes in their room.

Those in shared housing also need their own licence if they use a TV or device in their room and have a separate tenancy agreement.