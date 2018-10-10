Man in court over rape of newborn baby

Image copyright PAcmaker Image caption The baby remains in the care of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick children

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the rape of a two-week old baby in the Annalong area of County Down.

The man, who can't be named to protect the identity of the child is being held at Maghaberry Prison.

He appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court via videolink.

He was charged with sexual assault on the baby and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and with a small bruise under his right eye, he spoke only to confirm his name.

No bail application

Prosecution lawyers said they had come to court prepared to oppose a bail application.

However, they said it had been confirmed that the defendant wouldn't be making an application.

The baby remains in the care of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The defendant will return to court on 7 November.