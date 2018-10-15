Image copyright EPA Image caption A statue of Sir Edward Harland stands in the grounds of Belfast City Hall

As a founder of the Belfast firm Harland and Wolff, Sir Edward Harland made his name in shipbuilding.

But he is also remembered a hundred miles from the firm that bears his name, as the saviour of the now-defunct train line and the subject of many a local tale.

As his career went from success to success, Sir Edward Harland became a very wealthy man.

It was that financial status combined with his engineering foresight that brought him into contact with the Tottenhams - landlords in Glenfarne in County Leitrim.

Borrowed money

"It was the Sligo Leitrim and Northern Counties Line," said local historian Frank White.

"When the railway company was formed it tried to get a contractor to build it for the particular budget. They couldn't get anyone, so Arthur Loftus Tottenham stepped up.

Image caption One of Belfast's best known entrepreneurs helped to build a railway line in County Leitrim

"They started to run out of money when they got near Sligo, so in order to finish the railway Arthur Loftus had to borrow money from Sir Edward Harland.

"But because the railway didn't make much money in the early years, Arthur Loftus never got paid for his work and he ended up going bankrupt.

"So Sir Edward then took the estate in lieu of the debt."

The shipbuilder used Glenfarne Hall as a hunting retreat, regularly bringing friends from Belfast to be wined and dined at his grand new house.

Local councillor Sean McDermott has put together a small exhibition at the Rainbow Ballroom of Romance in Glenfarne, focused on Sir Edward's links to the small Leitrim village.

Image caption Glenfarne's Rainbow Ballroom of Romance is hosting the exhibition

"Harland might never have been here, but for the circumstances of the Tottenhams spending a lot of their money on the railway line.

"There's a lot of folklore here but I think more people need to know the story," Mr McDermott said.

Signs have been put up, directing passers-by to the remains of the house and the old railway station that Sir Edward built.

Image caption An information board at the site of the former Glenfarne Hall

Image caption The signs tell the story of the Tottenhams, Sir Edward and the estate

Mr White has restored it as faithfully as possible and has also gathered much of the folklore surrounding Sir Edward.

Cursed?

Perhaps the most intriguing concerns his death in December 1895.

"They were out hunting coming up to Christmas in 1895, and there was Mass on in St Mary's, the Catholic church here," said Frank.

"A fox or something must have run in around the church and all the hounds followed of course, and there was a huge commotion with dogs barking and guns being fired around the church.

"And the priest declared from the altar, to the people he said: 'Don't worry, because that'll be that man's last Christmas in Glenfarne'."

The words were to prove prophetic.

As usual, after the hunt, there was a large party in the house, with wine flowing and food a-plenty. Sir Edward, having had at least his fill, retired.

He was later found dead in his bed, having asphyxiated on his own vomit (or so local legend would have it). The date was 23 December.

Image caption Records show Sir Edward Harland died at the estate two days before Christmas

But the drama didn't end there. Sir Edward had had a run-in on a previous hunting trip with James Clancy, the local strongman, after straying on to Clancy's land, which didn't go down well.

Not used to being rebuked, Sir Edward proclaimed himself to be the mayor of Belfast.

Clancy, hearing "mare", retorted that he was the Horse of Black Island (his nickname), at which Sir Edward laughed.

'Never wore trousers'

The two men became friends afterwards and Clancy played a part in Sir Edward's final journey.

"A lead casket was carried upstairs with great difficulty by four men," said Frank.

"They put the body of Sir Edward into the casket, but when they tried to lift it and carry it out, they weren't able to do it. So somebody had the bright idea to send for James Clancy.

"James Clancy never wore trousers, he wore what they used to call here a 'bag apron', which was made from a meal bag.

"And his legs would have been very black and dirty. He never wore shoes.

"He arrived on the scene. There's even a story that he rubbed his eyes with an onion to redden them so the people would think he was in mourning as well.

"He went upstairs. He tied a rope around the casket and he put the coffin on his back, like the way they used to carry a big load of hay.

"So that's how Sir Edward Harland came down the stairs of Glenfarne Hall - semi-vertical, carried by James Clancy."

Image caption The Catholic church into which Sir Edward’s hounds pursued their quarry

Sir Edward's casket was loaded on to a train on the line he had helped build and transported to Belfast, where shipyard workers turned out to pay their respects.

The hope in Glenfarne now is that, with the addition of the signs and the exhibition, more people will discover the story.

"We get a lot of people from Northern Ireland that pass through Glenfarne, it's on the main route towards the West. It's signposted now, you can stop off at the old railway station and go on to the old estate," said Frank.

"We need to spread the word and let more people know about the Tottenhams and Harland, it's part of our history."