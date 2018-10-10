Image copyright Google Maps

A woman has been attacked in the street in County Down by a man who was trying to take her bag.

The PSNI said the incident happened on Scarva Street, Banbridge in "broad daylight" on Wednesday.

Police said the woman had been hit twice and was "extremely shaken up" but managed to keep hold of her belongings.

She described the male as about 5'10, with dark hair and pale skin, wearing a blue top and blue jeans.

Police are appealing for information.