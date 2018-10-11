Image caption The strongest gusts are expected along the east coast during the early hours of Friday

Storm Callum is expected to cause disruption, especially to travel, as it moves in on Thursday night.

It will bring rain and severe gales to parts of Ireland, with the strongest gusts expected in coastal areas.

The worst of the wind is expected to occur overnight and into Friday morning's rush-hour commute.

Weather warnings are in place across Ireland as the low pressure systems move north, just to the west of the island.

An amber warning for heavy rain has been issued for most of south Wales on Friday.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for strong winds.

The agency says some delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport are likely because of the storm.

The strongest gusts of more that 60mph (96km/h) are expected along the east coast during the early hours of Friday, before winds slowly begin to ease.

'Orange warning'

In the Republic of Ireland, weather service Met Éireann has issued the second highest level of warning - a Status Orange - for all coastal counties.

The agency warns there is a risk of coastal flooding and damage, especially along the south and west coasts, as the storm coincides with high tides.

The warning also tells people to "stay away from exposed coastal areas for the period of the orange warning".

Gusts along the west coast could be in excess of 80mph.

Storm Callum is the third named storm of the season and follows Storms Bronagh and Ali in September.

During the 2017-18 season, there were 11 named storms.