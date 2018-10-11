Image caption Minogue fans were left spinning around at the weekend when Kylie cancelled her concerts in Belfast and Dublin at short notice

Kylie Minogue has announced the rescheduled dates for her Belfast and Dublin concerts.

The singing superstar was due to perform in in Dublin on Sunday night and in the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, but cancelled due to illness.

On Thursday, she tweeted that the Dublin show will take place on 3 December and in Belfast on 5 December.

She also thanked her fans for all of their kind messages and to contact ticket providers for full information.

On Twitter, fans were quick to express their delight at the quick rescheduling.

But there was some frustration as not all ticket holders can make the new dates.