Image copyright Ismay family Image caption Adrian Ismay died 11 days after he was injured when a bomb exploded under his van

A video of the moment an alleged suspect fled after planting a bomb under a prison officer's van has been shown to a court.

Adrian Ismay, 52, died 11 days after the device exploded under his van in March 2016.

It had been planted near his home in east Belfast.

The CCTV footage shown at Belfast Crown Court was recorded at a funeral parlour just yards from his home, a few hours before the early morning explosion.

In it, a figure is seen running from the direction of Mr Ismay's drive towards a parked Citroen C3 car and getting into the seat behind the driver.

The car is then driven away with the headlights still switched off.

The court had been shown several clips of CCTV footage showing the route of the vehicle across south Belfast before it arrived and parked in the area of Mr Ismay's home on Hillsborough Drive in the east of the city.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christopher Robinson denies Mr Ismay's murder

Christopher Alphonsos Robinson, 48, with an address in Aspen Park, in the Twinbrook area of west Belfast, denies the murder of Mr Ismay, causing the explosion, and providing a car for the purposes of terrorism.

The trial continues.