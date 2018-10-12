Northern Ireland

Seven arrested following west Belfast drugs raid

  • 12 October 2018
Image caption Seven people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested following searches

Three men and three women in their forties and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences.

The PSNI's Organised Crime Branch made the arrests following searches in west Belfast on Thursday evening.

A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized, along with a sum of cash.