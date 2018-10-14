Image caption Some young people plan to "exit after Brexit"

Students from Northern Ireland studying in Dublin are watching the Brexit border debate with interest.

But whether it ends up being a hard or soft border on the island of Ireland, do they intend returning "home" after their studies?

Below, six students from Northern Ireland, who are studying in Dublin, compare life on both sides of the border.

Conor, 18, Enniskillen

Image caption Conor misses the NHS and his dog

One thing I miss from home: Apart from my dog, the NHS.

One thing I don't miss: How involved religion is in politics.

Best thing about living in Dublin: There's always something to do.

Worst thing: Very expensive.

In 10 years' time, I hope to be living in: Dublin.

Méabh, 21, Armagh

Image caption Meabh describes Dublin as "vibrant and 'diverse"

One thing I miss from home: My dog, Jessie.

One thing I don't miss: The political and economic stagnation, the governmental scandals, "flegs".

Best thing about living in Dublin: It's a vibrant, diverse city. There is so much happening when you're a student, and I love how different cultures are respected alongside Irish culture.

Worst thing: The cost of living, the price of rent and accommodation, the amount of homelessness and the housing crisis (and the lack of room for pets!).

In 10 years' time, I hope to be living in: Tahiti (but most likely Dublin if that doesn't work out).

Gerry, 20, Londonderry

Image caption Gerry feels he can speak Irish in Dublin without being "judged"

One thing I miss from home: Being around people who can understand me, especially my family.

One thing I don't miss: The lack of employment opportunities.

Best thing about living in Dublin: I can speak Irish more often without feeling held back, judged or being questioned about the viability of it as a language, never mind as an academic subject.

Worst thing: The price of accommodation, where you have to learn how to be cunning enough to find cheap yet suitable accommodation.

In 10 years' time, I hope to be living in: Galway, as a professional translator or Irish language professor.

Connor, 19, Lisnaskea

Image caption Connor misses the lakes and mountains near his house

One thing I miss from home: Scenic beauty of my house and surrounding lakes, mountains. Additionally, the NHS.

One thing I don't miss: How close minded we tend to be, living in the microcosm that is NI, and although not as apparent in Fermanagh, the political (religious) divide and unwillingness to co-operate.

Best thing about living in Dublin: Accessibility to everything, which a rural lifestyle doesn't offer. Very international and cosmopolitan city/university.

Worst thing: Ever noticeable homeless crisis and the congestion of the city.

In 10 years' time, I hope to be living in: Dublin or London, if not Italy.

Fiona, 21, Saintfield

Image caption Fiona likes the opportunities on offer in Dublin

One thing I miss from home: The beach.

One thing I don't miss: The local politics.

Best thing about living in Dublin: How multicultural it is and the opportunities down here.

Worst thing: The exchange rate.

In 10 years' time, I hope to be living in: London, or perhaps somewhere else in Europe.

Blánaid, 21, Belfast

Image caption Blánaid hopes to live in the Irish presidential house one day

One thing I miss from home: My mum's homemade guacamole.

One thing I don't miss: Prehistoric social attitudes and political dinosaurs.

Best thing about living in Dublin: Diversity, dynamism and a forward-looking Irishness.

Worst thing: High rental costs and living expenses.

In 10 years' time, I hope to be living in: Áras an Úachtaráin (Irish President's house).

