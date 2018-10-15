Image caption Many of the surrounding shops are still closed after the fire

The impact of the Primark fire on Belfast retail is reflected in new figures showing "a drastic dip" in the city's shopping footfall last month.

The number of shoppers in Belfast in September was more than 30% down on the corresponding month in 2017.

Statistics are compiled nationally by analysis firm Springboard.

Aodhán Connolly, of the NI Retail Consortium, said the fall "comes directly off the back" of the Primark fire on 28 August.

"This sad occurrence has effectively split Belfast's busiest thoroughfare in two," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone footage shows the extent of the destruction caused by the fire at the Bank Buildings

"This is distressing not only for Primark and 14 businesses within the cordon who cannot open, but also those in the locale who are affected by the footfall drop."

Springboard gathers data from automated technology in shops across the UK.

Belfast's performance is a major factor in footfall across Northern Ireland being down 4.6% year-on-year.

This follows four successive monthly increases.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The landmark building was destroyed by the fire within a matter of hours

The fire at Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre - which housed the Primark shop - has led to 14 businesses being closed - possibly for as long as four months.

A planning application filed by the retailer earlier this month stated that the structural damage caused by the fire has been severe, with the loss of a significant portion of internal parts of the building.

It said upper floors of the building could be removed and then rebuilt using the original stonework.

The plan will have to be approved by Belfast City Council's planning committee later this month.

Businesses impacted by the Primark fire in Belfast will be able to claim up to £19,000.

The money is coming from a £500,000 donation from Primark, which is being split-up by the council.

'Safety considerations'

The fund will be open until Monday 19 November.

Belfast City Council has said it is hopeful the main thoroughfare of the city centre, connecting Donegall Place and Royal Avenue, could re-open to pedestrians before Christmas.

This depends on health and safety considerations.