A1 crash near Newry: Man and woman die
- 12 October 2018
A man in his 80s and a woman in her 40s have died following a three-vehicle crash on the A1 road near Newry.
Police said the collision, involving a lorry, a silver Skoda Fabia, and a bronze Ford Focus, happened at about 14:45 BST on Friday on the north-bound carriageway at the Moneymore Road junction.
It is understood the victims were travelling in the Skoda.
The A1 is closed between Loughbrickland and Newry.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to contact them.